LETTER: Stonewall Jackson Middle School should not be renamed

Editor:
I do not see the need to change the name of Stonewall Jackson Middle School, nor do I see the justification for the name to change to Katherine Johnson Middle School.
Katherine Johnson is undoubtedly due the recognition she has received for her work at NASA. She has received numerous awards, including a beautiful statue erected of her. She was entitled to all of these. However, I strongly feel that there should be no name change to the school.
As for Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, he also received many awards during his short life. He was appointed to West Point in 1842. Then, as an officer, he was sent to Mexico to fight in that war that lasted until 1850. In 1851, he went to the Virginia Military Institute as a professor. He attended the Presbyterian Church and, while there, he organized and taught a Sunday school class especially to African Americans, both slaves and free blacks, with one of the goals being “to lift them up.”
My wife and I graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1954. We loved the school and made many good friends while there. Beginning in 1959, there has been a reunion every five years, and my wife and I have missed only one. We go to the reunions because we want to see these old friends — many of whom we keep up with regularly. Our Stonewall Alma Mater begins: “Our strong bands can n’are be broken, formed in Stonewall Jackson High.”
Please find a more suitable way to further honor Katherine Johnson and leave Stonewall Jackson Middle School as it is.
William Nile Stadler
Slidell, Louisiana