Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, has introduced Senate Bill 1 to create the “Mining Mutual Insurance Company.” This bill would help coal companies get bonds for mining operations, but it is funded with $50 million in state appropriations.
Why in the world would West Virginia taxpayers sink another $50 million into a bailout of bankrupt coal companies? That money could create thousands of jobs in energy efficiency, lower utility bills for West Virginia ratepayers and do more to clean up our environment.
But $50 million is nowhere near adequate to address the clean-up liabilities the coal industry will leave behind. Blair knows this, because a 2021 legislative audit identified liabilities in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
Last year, the Legislature wisely required wind and solar farms to provide for the full cost of their reclamation, but coal reclamation bonds cover only a small fraction of the actual cost. The legislative audit listed several recommendations to shore up mine reclamation, but SB 1 adopts none of those. By encouraging more bonding, SB 1 only digs the hole deeper.
Real Republicans don’t fritter away taxpayer money trying to prop up losing companies. West Virginia needs some of the “discipline of the marketplace” to assure that coal execs make better decisions. We can solve these problems with tough standards and strict enforcement of the laws, not taxpayer-funded bailouts.