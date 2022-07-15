Hoppy Kercheval wasn’t entirely wrong about the Democratic Party in a recent op-ed. “The party needs strong top-of-the-ticket candidates to energize voters,” he said.
Angela J Dwyer and I stepped up to run as Democrats for Congress in the northern 2nd District, and Lacy Eugene Watson stepped up in the southern 1st District.
All of us are interested in to slowing or stopping climate change, creating gender and racial equity, helping West Virginia by fixing the roads via the bipartisan infrastructure bill, helping the poor in our state by reinstituting the extended child care tax credit and capping the price of insulin so that people afflicted with diabetes don’t have to choose between food and medication.
We are all pro-choice, pro-LGBT, pro-union and pro-worker.
Since the primary, it’s left to Watson and me to be the Democrats in the race. If, by “strong” candidates, Kercheval means “raised a lot of money,” we are not. We don’t have the benefit of the corporate and dark money that our GOP opponents have. I am grateful to the 65 or so donors to my campaign, friends and family across the country and people who have heard my message in West Virginia.
Our opponents refused to certify the results of the last election, encouraging the false claims of fraud by the former president.
The Democrats in the race, with or without support from the national Democratic Party, are in it for the people of West Virginia. We could be strong with support from the good people of our state.
Barry Wendell
Democrat nominee for West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District