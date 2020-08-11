Editor:
It was with shock that I learned of the passing of Charleston radio icon “Super Duper” Charlie Cooper. I knew Charlie from the time he came to Charleston in the 1970s. My advertising-public relations firm, Charles Ryan Associates, was founded in 1974 and I needed quality and reasonable production services to create radio commercials and various audio services for businesses our firm served.
I contacted Charlie at WKAZ radio. He was the leading disc jockey in Charleston, and I asked him if he might do freelance production services for me. Charlie agreed to do my production after the station had signed off at night. I was never certain if station management was aware of our arrangement.
For months, I appeared late in the evening at the studio where Charlie held forth, and I waited for him to sign off. Then, the magical voice of “Super Duper” would give my clients’ wares vocal polish, precise production edits and special effects that created a Charlie Cooper brand — a trademark of superior radio advertising in Southern West Virginia. Charlie also did voiceovers for our television commercials. A better voice was never heard.
My agency was not the only customer Charlie had in his after-hours freelancing, and he began to realize he might create a full-time business of audio production.
The trouble was, Charlie owned no production facilities. He and I spent late evening hours after our production sessions discussing the risk of his opening a business. I stressed to him my mantra of, “without risk, there is no reward,” and encouraged him take the plunge.
Charlie did plunge in, and he never looked back. He built a business through personal relationships and hard work. Visiting his Admix studio was always a pleasurable experience.
Charlie gave me great assistance in my first fledgling years in business. We shared a bond of love of the work we were doing, and established a lifelong friendship. His brilliant voice, perfectionism, talent, integrity and unbridled kindness shall always echo in my mind.
Charles Ryan
Charleston