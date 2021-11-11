West Virginia lost a true statesman with the recent death of Bob Kiss. A former speaker of the House of Delegates, Kiss was one of the smartest, most knowledgeable legislators I worked with in 25-plus years of lobbying the West Virginia Legislature.
While Speaker Kiss was far more conservative than me, I had the utmost respect for him. He had a rare quality that I highly value in a legislator. He would make decisions based on facts. So, while he was conservative, he was not an ideologue. Data mattered.
Kiss had many legislative accomplishments, but none more important than the funding of the Teacher Retirement System. As chairman of the House Finance Committee, Kiss took the first steps to funding the Teachers Retirement System and developed a system that forced future legislators to do the same. And it’s working.
When Kiss began this process, the Teacher Retirement System was about 10% funded, the worst in the country. Today, it is more than 70% funded, and well on its way to being fully funded.
Thousands of teachers and service personnel owe a huge debt of gratitude to Speaker Kiss for having a safe, secure retirement. Many may not know who Kiss was or understand what an important role he played in their lives.
It’s not just teachers. West Virginians owe thanks to Speaker Kiss for his intellect and hard work to improve the lives of West Virginians. Thanks, Mr. Speaker, for a job well done. You will be missed.