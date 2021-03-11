Editor:
I would like to thank everyone who worked to get a road named for my father, Claude Markle.
Thank you, to Gov. Jim Justice, for sending me names of people I needed to contact. Thank you, to House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, for getting the bill through the Legislature — and to all the members who voted for it.
I’d like to thank the staff of Hanshaw’s office, for their courtesy. I’d like to thank everyone in the Division of Highways who put up the sign and called me to make sure it was in the right location.
I appreciate all the hard work that was done to name the hill on Blueknob Road “Claude Markle Hill.”
Susan Markle Wolfe
Ripley