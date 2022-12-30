What happens when the windchill is below zero, it’s really cold and it’s Christmas weekend? Great organizations join together to operate warming centers. Giving folks who are unsheltered or without heat a safe place to stay during frigid temperatures.
Although this has been happening in Charleston for six years now, this is only the second time we have opened on Christmas. A mostly volunteer-led effort, one may think it would be difficult to get folks together over the holiday weekend. I’m happy to say, that was not the case at all.
A big thank you to the Boys and Girls Club at the Salvation Army for allowing us to use their space. Cabin Creek Health Systems once again provided health care and mental health care to our guests. This was more important than ever, as many of our guests came in already suffering from exposure to the cold. Then there was the delicious food provided by Bible Center Church, Oakwood Baptist Church and First Presbyterian, ensuring that our guests received a warm meal and the perfect Christmas treats.
Warming centers are supported, in part, by the city of Charleston and we so appreciate the help of the Charleston Fire Department, for helping set up and take down the cots, and the CARES team, for their dedication to this work.
Many asked about where folks went in the cold daytime hours. Well, the answer is Manna Meal. Amy Wolfe and her team opened early and stayed late to provide shelter during those cold, windy days. Our friends at KRT helped transport people from Manna Meal to the warming center and back, again cutting down the time people were exposed to the cold.
Staff from the Kanawha Valley Collective, RCCR, Ryan White Program and United Way continue to support this large volunteer effort.
And let’s talk about the volunteers. Waking up early or staying up late, volunteering on Christmas Eve and Christmas night, handing out blankets, gloves and coats, providing a friendly smile or welcoming hello, these folks are amazing. We couldn’t do this work without you.
The warming centers provided warm, safe sleep for 256 souls over three nights. During that time, referrals were made to recovery, services were offered to help with birth certificates, drivers’ licenses and more, wounds were cared for and connections to sustainable health care were made.
But most of all — and the main reason we open a warming center — no one froze to death because there was no place to go.