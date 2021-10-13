The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Editor:

I would like to personally thank the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office for their professionalism and esprit de corps at the celebration of life for Deputy Gary Adkins.

Their commitment to Gary was nothing short of outstanding and worthy of emulation.

And a special shout out to the St. Albans Police Department for their professionalism, as well.

Just being a friend and neighbor of Gary made me feel proud to know he was associated with both of those organizations. Stay safe, and God bless.

David Dayfield

Scott Depot

Tags

Recommended for you