Editor:I would like to personally thank the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office for their professionalism and esprit de corps at the celebration of life for Deputy Gary Adkins.Their commitment to Gary was nothing short of outstanding and worthy of emulation.And a special shout out to the St. Albans Police Department for their professionalism, as well.Just being a friend and neighbor of Gary made me feel proud to know he was associated with both of those organizations. Stay safe, and God bless.David DayfieldScott Depot