Editor:

Significant strides to reduce methane emissions that affect climate change have been made in West Virginia thanks to our Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, $4.2 million was secured to plug orphaned oil and gas well sites located in the Monongahela National Forest and Ohio River Islands National Wildlife Refuge.

