Significant strides to reduce methane emissions that affect climate change have been made in West Virginia thanks to our Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, $4.2 million was secured to plug orphaned oil and gas well sites located in the Monongahela National Forest and Ohio River Islands National Wildlife Refuge.
Orphaned wells — oil and gas wells that are inactive, unplugged and have no recorded owner — leak toxic chemicals into the air, contaminate groundwater and emit methane, a powerful greenhouse gas 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide. In the United States alone, there are more than 120,000 documented orphan wells eligible for federal closure funding, but the number of undocumented orphan wells is estimated to range from several hundred thousand to several million.
In West Virginia, there are over 4,000 documented abandoned oil and gas wells, but there are likely many more undocumented. Nearly all 55 counties in West Virginia have at least one orphaned well, but the Mid-Ohio Valley region is littered with wells.
With over 50% of West Virginians living close to a well site, the plugging and remedying of these wells is a critical step in addressing pollution and protecting the people of the Mountain State.
Thank you to our senators, who invested in this important program, and for taking measures to reduce the number of unplugged orphaned wells in West Virginia and, in turn, creating cleaner and safer communities.