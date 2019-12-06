LETTER: The climate has been changing since Earth was formed

Editor:

The world is concerned about global warming, but this is not our first experience with it.

There is a coral reef on top of Cuba. There is a beach 70 feet above the ocean in North Carolina. The sand hills in East Texas were islands. The thousands of square miles of flat black land in East Texas was the floor of the Gulf of Mexico at one time.

Lawrence B. Lyon Jr.

Madison

