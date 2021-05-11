Editor:
I read something between the lines in the excellent May 9 Gazette-Mail op-ed by Kathleen Stoll.
In spite of the squeeze most taxpaying folks were put in by the tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy since the Reagan administration, President Donald Trump managed to give the rich a further tax reduction, from 35% to 21%.
The wage stagnation that is causing so much pain and fury was somehow supposed to be offset by “trickle down” and by programs Ms. Stoll mentions, such as child tax credits, earned income tax credits, tax credits and more affordable options under Obamacare, housing stability programs such as vouchers to help poor people pay the rent, SNAP food assistance, school meals and WIC.
The unintended beneficiary of all these very necessary programs are the mega-corporations and businesses that pocket the tax cuts and refuse to pay their employees a living wage. The same regular taxpayers who took up the slack for all the tax cuts to the wealthy are the ones who pay for the benefits to keep low-wage workers from resorting to open rebellion.
Tax cuts and wage stagnation have been the sacred dogma of the Republican Party for over 40 years, even while they chisel away at the safety-net programs. Meanwhile, we wonder why the middle class is disappearing and the poor are becoming more desperate.
John W. Doyle
Charleston