LETTER: The solution to the problems we face is in the Bible

Editor:
The current conditions in our country were described in a letter written many years ago. The writer referred to a group of people who professed to be wise but actually were fools without understanding.
Then he gave specific examples of their behavior. They were agreement breakers, had no natural affection, were unmerciful and were unable to be placated. They knew that the things they were doing were worthy of death, but they did them anyway and had pleasure in others who did the same. And the writer was just getting warmed up.
He pointed out that those people were a backbiting, spiteful, proud, boasting group that invented evil things. They were guilty of fornication, wickedness, covetousness, and maliciousness. They were full of envy, murder, debate, deceit and malignity.
They were unprincipled plotters who had become vain in their imaginations, and their foolish hearts were darkened. They were religious, but they worshiped animals.
The writer was once a persecutor of Christians who had “seen the light.” His name was Paul and his complete letter is in the Book of Romans, in the Bible.
Paul warned those people that “the wrath of God is revealed from Heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who hold the truth in unrighteousness.”
His warning applies to us today.
Oh, additionally, Paul declared the answer to the “race” problem when he said, “For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God.”
The solution to the problems of the human race is found in Romans Chapter 10, verses 9-11.
Karl Priest
Poca