LETTER: The time for W.Va. to act on climate change is right now

Editor:
I found Mr. Rezek’s op-ed on the case for a state commission of experts to study climate crisis impacts both thought-provoking and a good idea for 10 years ago.
Regarding climate change as “economic driver,” the urgency for West Virginia lawmakers to create a policy-friendly environment for business is here now. And, we all have an opportunity to support a key regulatory change (Senate Bill 611) supporting growth of renewable energy sources that will attract new business development and take action action on climate change. From a wider lens, the urgency of taking action can’t wait for more study. The 2018 UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Special Report, with input from 90 scientific authors/reviewers, informed us of a 12-year (now 10) window to limit rising average temperatures to 1.5 degrees Centigrade and avoid the worst impacts from climate-driven devastation, if we reduce carbon emissions by half.
West Virginia University hydrologist Nicholas Zegre is an author on a 2019 study predicting increased heat, drought and precipitation in coming years, because of a rapidly changing climate. Species at risk include the Eastern Brook trout and Red Spruce. Psychological science tells us people are more willing to engage in climate solutions if they can connect these actions to their experiences. Here and now, West Virginians can access regional and global science, speak out on legislation addressing climate impacts, and vote for representatives who support the science. Please act now, as if our children’s lives depend on it. They do.
Holly Cloonan
Charleston