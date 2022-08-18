Kanawha County and Charleston continue to be the center of drug overdose deaths. They’ve increased each year since 2018. They’re the highest among all 55 West Virginia counties, and our state consistently leads the nation in overdose deaths.
The Center on Budget & Policy estimated that these deaths cost the county $1.5 billion in 2019. In 2021, the U.S. Centers for Disease Prevention and Control labeled Kanawha County’s HIV outbreak one of the most concerning in the United States. Cases related to needle use are growing here. The CDC estimates lifetime costs of treating each HIV case around $425,000. Additionally, costs associated with nonfatal substance use contribute another $144 million. So, costs continue to mount, and our taxes foot these bills.
How do we address this epidemic, save and protect our fellow humans, and reduce costs?
More leadership from the Charleston City Council is a great place to start. Our leaders should deliver naloxone distribution, fentanyl test strips, clean syringe services and medication-assisted treatment. The City Council now resists taking the lead. The November elections give us an opportunity to elect new people to move the council forward.
Joe Solomon is running for an at-large council seat. Joe would contribute knowledge of proven ways to protect people and experience as a leader who brings solutions directly to people most affected. Joe provides naloxone to prevent deaths and trains people in its use. He facilitates neighborhood discussions about needed services and raises money for supplies. If Joe were on the council, he’d push these solutions to reach more people.