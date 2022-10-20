LETTER: Today's GOP has lost ability to be reasonable, and threatens democracy Oct 20, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor:Where oh where have our good and reasonable Republicans gone?Why have they become so silent now, when their silence is tragic, rather than golden?Do they really want Majorie Taylor Greene, Dr. Oz and Herschel Walker to be their symbols and spokespeople? Are they now the watchmen of the Republican collective conscience?Did the Republican National Committee really mean to call the Jan. 6 Capitol breach “normal political discourse?” Stories you might like LETTER: Goodwin has my vote in Charleston's mayoral race LETTER: We are blessed to have Charleston firefighters LETTER: Kanawha needs to continue excess levy on Nov. 8 LETTER: Today's GOP has lost ability to be reasonable, and threatens democracy Yes, sadly, they did.And this is how democracy dies.Frederick HuffordCharleston Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesJudge removes state Senate candidate from ballot in Southern WVWVU rare earth element recovery effort pushing ahead after encouraging resultFour constitutional amendments on ballotWV state charter school board suing over Biden Administration's new grant criteriaBowden Fish Hatchery transformed into state-of-the-art trout factoryDear Abby: Husband has begun wearing his birthday suit at homeRand residents get first look at long-term plan to fix flooding, drainage problemsPrep soccer: Hurricane boys win sectional on Ambrose's corner kickWVU football: WVU's Legg has proper mindset for kicking jobInside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers — Texas Tech Red Raiders Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 20, 2022 Daily Mail WV City's vision of downtown luxury living becomes reality in renovated high-rise Robert Saunders: On cheating fishermen, chess players and sex toys Wheeling author's debut novel details his 19th century Irish family roots 'A tale and journey for all of us' State park event celebrates the legend and legacy of Mary Ingles