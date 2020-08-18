Editor:
Having moved to West Virginia in 1975, I was somewhat surprised to see that archaic economic shibboleth “tourism” touted once again in an op-ed in the Sunday Gazette-Mail (Aug. 9, 2020).
The author, Mr. Travis Kahle, director of the Center for Career Development and adjunct instructor for the School of Business and Leadership at the University of Charleston, appears from his photograph to be a young man. Thus, he can be forgiven for not knowing this particular economic development idea has been kicked around for nearly 100 years.
Perhaps, Mr. Kahle might ask the people who invested in the bed and breakfast industry or in the hospitality industry or in the whitewater rafting industry or in Snowshoe or Winterplace how well they are doing.
Better yet, perhaps Mr. Kahle might wish to invest some of his own money in a new or existing tourist attraction, assuming he has not already done so.
Jerry Spiegler
Nitro