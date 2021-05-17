Editor:
I heard a woman say that, during times of high conflict, we need to have doubts about our own self-righteousness. Without that, we end up with extreme notions that herd us into partisan camps with no possibility of finding middle ground.
Since perhaps the advent of talk radio, we seem to judge anyone with opposing ideas as malevolent, crazy or, perhaps, merely ignorant. Most op-ed writers don’t appear to have any self-doubts. According to the May 14 edition of the Gazette-Mail, for example, two regular writers accused others of being either liars or moral cowards. Perhaps they are inviting rational responses, but it’s more likely that those so accused will respond with name-calling of their own. Neither group is likely to revise their condemnation, since neither group is disposed to honor the intentions of the other.
Back when we used to have them, quarrels were based on competing ideas about what participants believed was good and helpful. We had a broad consensus regarding proper goals, whether we agreed on how best to achieve them or not. Political and moral arguments presupposed a genuine regard for the people’s best interest.
Now, we’ve substituted sanctimonious gasbaggery for argument. This epidemic of indignation is much worse than the COVID-19 virus or opioid addiction. After all, we like being part of a tribe that includes us and excludes them. Very occasionally, something like Sept. 11 comes along and provides a compelling motivation for unity. COVID-19 did that for a while, but then it all came quickly apart. Even the science appeared to become politicized. We’re so far apart on so many basic things that it’s hard to believe opposing sides live in the same world.
Tom McClure
St. Albans