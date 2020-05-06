LETTER: Trump doesn't care how many people die from COVID-19

Editor:
It should be obvious by now to any thinking American that the president doesn’t care how many COVID-19 deaths occur in our country, as long as he gets reelected in November.
His headlong rush to reopen the country, the exact opposite of what the genuine experts are recommending; his thundering that “We cannot let the cure become worse than the problem itself”; his bland declaration that “It’s time to go back to work” even as the COVID death toll keeps rising; all of these point to a person who cares about absolutely no one other than himself and holding on to what power he has at this moment.
The president’s actions and attitudes have directly contributed to the United States leading the entire world in COVID infections and COVID deaths. We are now No. 1 in two categories no rational group of people would ever want to be in. America deserves better than this.
Monty Fowler
Huntington