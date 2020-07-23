Editor:
Regarding the Russian-funded bounties on U.S. soldiers, the White House claimed, among their many excuses for the president’s failure to do anything, that the intelligence “lacked consensus.”
But foreign intelligence is seldom conclusive. The raid that killed Osama bin Laden was based on inconclusive and disputed intelligence — but the president acted.
Intelligence with implications this grave is not withheld from presidents, even if “inconclusive.” The bounties intelligence was obtained from Taliban members captured in different parts of Afghanistan, but their accounts were consistent. These accounts were corroborated by intercepts of communications showing large cash transfers between Russian military intelligence and Afghan intermediaries.
The problem is that Trump has cut back intelligence briefings from daily to two to three days a week, and he doesn’t read them. He has to be briefed orally and is unfocused, easily distracted and unconcerned unless it’s about him. This is the man in charge of protecting our armed forces.
With our soldiers literally in the crosshairs, what has Trump done? He’s invited Russia to join the G-7 meeting. He’s withdrawn troops from Germany, which will greatly please Putin. And he’s gone golfing three times.
Why would any veteran or soldier vote for him?
Robin L. Godfrey
Charleston