LETTER: Trump is the pandemic's angel of death

Editor:
Why is it that President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and their staffs get tested daily? The only time you or I can get a test is when we are referred by our primary care doctor and infected.
With health departments in the states, clinics and hospitals, we can’t even get tested once.
This further shows that Trump’s narcissistic personality is not interested in ensuring the entire country is tested.
Their selfishness doesn’t even allow them to concern themselves with the 12 million unemployed. What about those unemployed who have lost their medical insurance? States being controlled by Republican governors won’t even extend Medicaid coverage.
The pandemic Trump downplayed has killed more Americans than any other country — 86,000 so far. Meanwhile, he continues to lie, deceive and threaten the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other federal agencies because those agencies want the American people to know the facts about the virus.
Our democracy is under attack by a corrupt Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Trump, Attorney General William Barr and the Republican politicians who took an oath to protect our democracy and rule of law but haven’t.
Instead, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., Gov. Jim Justice, West Virginia Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey have upheld Trump’s lawlessness and corruption.
Vote early to avoid the pandemic. That’s how we can get rid of the virus that’s killing our democracy, our right to vote and protect our freedom that all people are equal no matter who you are, the color of your skin or where you migrated from.
Jerry L. Payne
Ripley