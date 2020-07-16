Editor:
We are in unprecedented times. Nearly 140,000 Americans dead from a pandemic, the economy on the brink of ruin and our people the most divided they have been since the Civil War. As all of this has happened, I can’t help but wonder what would be happening if we had a president who wanted to do their job.
Joe Biden is everything Donald Trump isn’t — honest, caring, hard-working, a family man. These are all qualities that describe West Virginians.
I’m not going to list all of the things that make Trump a bad president for the times, we would be here all day. But for a moment, imagine if Biden were already POTUS. Would he be getting his staff to discredit medical experts like Dr. Fauci? Would he be downplaying a virus that is nowhere near under control? Would he be promoting a food company while Americans are dying?
New Zealand, South Korea, Japan, Germany, France, et. al., have fewer active cases than we do, per capita, because they have leaders who want to lead. They aren’t in it for their ego.
If Joe Biden were already president, I have no doubt that the United States would already be on that list. Our economy would be on the mend, a record number of small-business closures and evictions would not have happened, our schools would be safer to go back to.
I’ll end this with a question asked by Ronald Reagan during the 1980 election, “Are you better off today than you were four years ago?”
Vote Biden in November.
David Crawley
Huntington