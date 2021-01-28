Editor,
An outgoing president, who never accepted the results of an election called on Nov. 7, 2020, incited his conspiracy enthusiasts to march to the U.S. Capitol and show their frustration of the election being “stolen” from him and them. In our country, the First Amendment has a lot of advantages, but those who choose to enflame false and dangerous topics, do not have a green light to further their “fake news.”
I watched with anxiety as thousands of followers, raising the “Trump” flag, breached the Capitol, through windows and taking over federal property that is not permissible to the public. And it immediately hit me that the Black Lives Matter movement would never have been allowed to get near that inaccessible land.
I watched last summer where people, peacefully protesting the killing of George Floyd, were gassed and pelted by rubber bullets, even though curfew time was not in effect, so that Donald Trump could walk across the street to raise a Bible in front of a church.
Everyone knows the former president invited all his followers to come to Washington, D.C., to protest the “steal.”
So where were Capitol police and others in authority that day, knowing that a mob was being stirred up by President Trump? What a double standard for our country. We have a lot of work to do, and I’m hopeful that President Biden can help our country to realize that all citizens should be treated equally and with respect.
This gun-crazy and conspiracy-driven country has been aided and abetted by the Republicans that believe everyone should have access to a firearm and carry it just about anywhere. These are the same Republicans who have gone along with “humoring” the former president by not accepting the results of Americans voting in their states and having those votes counted and certified. Those theories could never have gotten wings without their assistance and bullhorn on social media and faux stations such as Fox News and Newsmax. All those Republicans who say they are for “law and order” have gone astray when they have participated and encouraged former President Trump in the demolition of our democracy these past four years.
Dottie Hess
Charleston