LETTER: Trump’s defenders help him betray Constitution

Editor:
I hear to many supposed constitutionalists giving the president a blank check on his rights.
There are no ifs, buts or maybes in the Constitution. What the Founders decreed as law is written.
Yet today the Alan Dershowitz’s in the judiciary try to imply what Jefferson and his colleagues were thinking. Sorry, ladies and gentleman, what the Founders thought is in writing.
One cannot hint even with a Freudian slip for a foreign country to interfere in our country’s elections.
I argue Trump’s impeachment is legitimate and if not convicted but acquitted, the Constitution is breached and the thought we are a nation that rules by law will result in rule by lawless.
If another rogue president is elected he might crown himself president for life.
Will the Republican Senate remove the president? No. Should he be removed? Yes.
There is something wrong in Washington and it’s spelled Trump.
Steve Kopa
Weirton