LETTER: Trump's go-it-alone approach hurts US reputation

Editor:
Never before in this country’s history has the freedom of the legitimate press been so necessary.
Every day, we are treated to a political rally where outrageous claims are thrown about. One of those claims is that a travel ban on China was enacted immediately when COVID-19 was announced. Anyone who read or listened to press reports is aware that reports of the virus and the persecution of Dr. Li Weiliang were reported by our free press before the travel ban was announced. It can be assumed that our intelligence service was aware of events in China before press reports were available. Action should have been taken earlier.
Each day, the president continues to repeat the correct report that China’s cover-up led to a delayed response to the present crisis. However, he seems to have forgotten that his claim the press reports on the virus were a hoax had the effect of delaying medical and legislative intervention.
Those who read foreign sources, while being skeptical of Chinese success, can understand how China’s support for other affected countries is enhancing China’s reputation. It appears that the world outside our borders is cooperating, while our government’s do-it-alone response depends on the voluntary, undirected efforts of private industry and the limited resources of individual states.
Remember the Articles of Confederation? When this crisis concludes, we will be forever changed.
J.L. Butcher
Huntington