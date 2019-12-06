LETTER: Trump's wrongdoing is disgracing America

Editor:
Under President Trump, America is headed for a train wreck and it’s picking up speed.
William Barr, attorney general, traveled across the ocean on some kind of cockeyed investigation of investigating the investigators of Russian collusion in the 2016 election to help Trump win.
If he finds no collusion, but other crimes Trump and his cohorts committed, will he report it or cover it up for the president? No one is above the law.
Down throughout history, the time of reckoning comes to the just and unjust. We are in those times.
Many are going to wake up on the wrong side of history, and history will not be too kind to them. I am not talking about the average citizen watching. We all have our favorites. Trump’s lackeys on “Fox and Friends” and lead opinionator on his behalf, Sean Hannity, are not helping his legacy one bit.
A simple message to President Trump: Use all your “Art of the Deal” skills to have all of the charges of wrongdoing past and present dismissed by resigning.
The president that wasn’t meant to be is bringing a disgrace to himself, his family and America.
Steve Kopa
Weirton