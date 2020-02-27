LETTER: Trump should have been removed from office

Editor:
How is it possible that President Donald Trump wasn’t convicted of obstruction of Congress? He obstructed justice in Congress because he did not produce a single document that had been subpoenaed. Seventy-two documents were subpoenaed, and Trump produced zero.
He tried to block witnesses by telling them not to testify, intimidating them and yet failed to stop quite a few. Those few, under oath, like Ambassador Sondland, proved that Trump was guilty of the other article of impeachment, abuse of power. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, knows it and had the courage to speak and act on his convictions.
Trump involved so many people in his corrupt act that, if pursued further, it might topple Pence, Pompeo, Giuliani, Rep. Devin Nunes and Rick Perry, to name a few. He also uses fear to control other senators, since they know that he will come after them viciously if they oppose him. So they circled the wagons for him, regardless of their oath of office and constitutional duty.
Trump’s complete and total disregard of the rule of law when it comes to subpoenas would put anyone else in jail. And yet, in his case, it resulted in a partisan “get out of jail free” card that has caused a constitutional crisis.
Is Congress no longer allowed to be a check on an out-of-control president? Is it no longer entitled to gather evidence under the rule of law? Is the president above every law, including impeachment? Is it now OK for politicians to ask foreign governments to make up dirt on their opponents?
He compounded that impeachable offense by withholding military aid to Ukraine, (approved by Congress), to help him try to extort that illegal help. This type of behavior is exactly what the framers feared and why impeachment was put into the Constitution.
Steve Gormezano
Gandeeville