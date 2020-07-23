Editor:
A comic strip in a recent edition of the Gazette-Mail reminded us "Tomorrow is a new day," but then warned us tomorrow could be worse. We best keep that in mind until 2021.
Our country is losing the battle against the coronavirus, civil unrest is greater than I've ever seen and we face uncertain economic times that can't even be defined yet.
Yet President Donald Trump denies the severity of the virus and fans the flames of civil unrest, rather than leading our country to solutions that could then allow for an economic recovery plan.
Like a growing number of people, I hope and pray he is defeated in November, but then there will be a reaction nobody is talking about yet. For almost four years, we have seen what he does when someone disagrees with him: He attacks. He doesn't offer a well thought-out counterpoint, he makes up his own reality and attacks the person.
Appointees that are "brilliant" when he announces them are labeled as "overrated losers" when they leave. There have been so many I've lost count. The irony is that his ego won't let him realize his post-employment attacks call into question his ability to judge talent before he makes the appointment.
I point that out to remind us he will not accept the ultimate disagreement of being voted out of office well. First, with no evidence, he will say the election was rigged, that his warnings of voter fraud have been proven. He will find reason to blame the media for fake news, despite the fact that he has created more of it than anyone since time began.
Then, he will retaliate. He will have two months to show his anger and revengeful mindset. Commuting Roger Stone's sentence is just a hint of what we can expect when he feels he's been wronged.
Nov. 3 could be a bright, new day, but the 60 days that follow will be dark and stormy.
Jack Cipoletti
Charleston