Not only should the United States and NATO allow the delivery of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, the alliance should allow the Ukrainians to fly out of U.S. bases on NATO territory: refueling and rearming as needed.
What’s Vladimir Putin gonna do about it? Bomb an American base? Bomb a NATO country?
Consider that Putin has upped the ante several times: He’s targeted civilians, hospitals, babies; threatened chemical attacks, nukes and fallout. Meanwhile, the alliance does nothing. That’s a bad message. It says they’re afraid of him and all it takes is threats to back them away.
The problem is, we know he’ll use chemicals, and we must stop that. Allowing the Ukrainians to fly might do that.
It’s time for the NATO alliance to stand on its hind legs and bear its teeth; show Putin they’re not afraid of him. He’ll never have respect for the defensive nature of the alliance until they take a defensive stance.
And, have no fear of World War III or nukes, if Putin has “upgraded and maintained” his nuclear arsenal as well as the troops that can’t defeat an inexperienced Ukrainian army with few resources, I expect the Kremlin would be vaporized and his ICBMs shot out of the sky before they’re half way across an ocean.
Most importantly of all, allowing the Ukrainians to fly out of U.S. bases located in NATO countries sends a message to Putin, in no uncertain terms, that the U.S.-NATO alliance is air tight and iron clad.
I suspect he’s doubtful of that and needs to be schooled.