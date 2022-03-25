If, like me, you find yourself somewhat surprised by the intensity and resolve with which Ukrainians are fighting to save their country from Russian control and destruction, there’s a documentary you should check out on Netflix or rent on another platform. It’s called “Winter on Fire.”
It chronicles, with amazing, although brutally explicit video footage, the 2013-14 Orange Revolution, when Ukrainians peacefully (for the most part) resisted their then-President Viktor Yanukovych’s effort to align Ukraine with Russia instead of the European Union, as he had promised.
I don’t remember why that made only a peripheral impact on me back then — it could’ve been the news cycle, the history of failures resisting dictators during the Arab Spring, the ongoing Syrian civil war, not to mention the fact that it’s a country on the other side of the world.
Now, I’m totally inspired by the courage of these people. They pull together to resist, fight, feed, house and treat each other’s wounds, bury their dead, and even walk out on the streets in front of Russian soldiers and their tanks. They’re willing to be killed to get the message across that they want to control their own destiny.
Watching this documentary helped me understand that, sadly, they had a dress rehearsal for this war, and they will not surrender.