The news media has been unfair to Donald Trump, attacking and trying to destroy him with biased articles and a policy of omission regarding his successes.
Once Trump declared his run for president, the news media began labeling him as a racist. The news media then hammered him endlessly for five years. The news media did considerable damage communicating to the uninformed and disconnected public, and this took a great toll.
Who remembers any national reporting on the Andrew Cuomo nursing home scandal regarding COVID-19 deaths of the elderly? Doesn’t exist. The news media ignores anything negative about those they support, and there is no longer any downside or consequence for them.
Recent polls suggest only about 15% of Americans trust the news media; conservatives have completely written them off as a source of information. The interesting thing is that the news media doesn’t care.
The most recent efforts by President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats is to create the narrative that you must vote for Democrats to “save the democracy” from the Trump fascists. They realize they can’t run on the Biden record.
Democrats are great at making emotional appeals to voters, knowing that half the population is influenced by their emotions, versus the facts and the data.
Democrats used the news media to paint Trump as a mean, racist, homophobe, misogynist, etc., who tweeted too much.
If anyone asks voters what Trump policy they disagreed with, they can’t name one. The news media protected Biden during his presidential campaign and allowed him to shelter in his home under the cover of COVID. The news media’s persuasion is powerful in politics. But, have Americans had enough of crime, inflation, high energy prices, open borders, drug dealing, high taxes, uncontrolled debt and government giveaway programs?
In spite of the news media, do we have enough confidence in the average voter to remove those who are responsible?