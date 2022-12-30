I read the letter to the editor by Joseph Angel de Soto and published in the Gazette-Mail opposing the recent congressional spending bill and aid for Ukraine. I agree with some of what he said — that we should help our struggling families and homeless veterans more.
If we taxed our billionaires fairly and avoided government waste, we could help these families and veterans, and also continue to help Ukraine.
I do support the decision by our Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to send $40 billion to Ukraine to help them to defend themselves against Vladimir Putin’s attempt to seize and control their country. There was no justification for his decision to invade Ukraine.
If this megalomaniac Putin is successful in taking Ukraine, he will feel empowered. And where will he go to next? Maybe into Finland? Or will he try to challenge NATO and invade Poland? This situation reminds me of the way Hitler went into Czechoslovakia unchecked, and then he proceeded to invade Poland, starting World War II. It is in our best interest to stop Putin before he continues his ruthless and aggressive behavior.
Ukraine is a strong and brave country, and the war has become an unpopular war in Russia. We need to continue to stand strong with Ukraine. I do believe that Ukraine will emerge from this terrible war as a free and independent country. And the world will be a safer place for all of us because we intervened to help them.