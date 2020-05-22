LETTER: US government must make remdesivir easier to get

Editor:
Remdesivir, a potentially lifesaving drug, does not appear to be getting to states and hospitals with the greatest need.
Although the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has announced a “plan” for distribution (www.hhs.gov/about/news/2020/05/09/hhs-ships-first-doses-of-donated-remdesivir-for-hospitalized-patients-with-covid-19.html), there is no information about how the plan was developed or why states with substantial COVID-19 burden received none.
One such state is Massachusetts, where my stepson lives. He has high-risk medical conditions but is required to work because he is in an essential business. But if he gets sick and needs the most effective treatment, it’s not currently available to him.
That’s simply not fair.
If there is a second wave of disease, how will we know whether West Virginia, which is one of the states with the greatest number of high-risk people, will receive any of the drug?
There needs to be an open, transparent and fair method for distributing remdesivir, and we need it sooner, not later. The Trump administration is either incapable of or unwilling to develop a transparent process.
Our congressional delegation should draft and support legislation to mandate that West Virginia receives a fair share of this drug.
Dr. Charles P. Schade
Charleston