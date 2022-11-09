I am concerned that a very important West Virginia resource is not being given its due recognition by government agencies. The state needs to place a higher priority on the welfare and future of the Greenbrier River Trail and what I perceive as inadequate funding by the state.
Over the past 10 years, I have been part of various processes wherein funding and completion of a vast number of improvements and maintenance of the Greenbrier River Trail have been the result of involvement by private entities outside government. Through grants and other funding mechanisms, and volunteer activities, there have been many accomplishments that have had a positive effect in enhancing the attractiveness of the trail to users from all over the world.
A 2015 West Virginia State Parks and Forests — Economic Significance and Impact Institute for Service Research economic impact study found that the Greenbrier River had 203,058 visitors and an economic impact of $3,139,608. I have no doubt that this impact, perhaps excepting for the effects of COVID, has increased incrementally since then.
There are 37 bridges of varying lengths on the trail. These include two longer ones crossing the Greenbrier River, with the majority of the others crossing smaller inlets. These bridges are, generally speaking, in need of surface repairs, with some also in need of inspection to verify the structural integrity of their substructures. This need has been given the highest priority by trail management personnel.
An informal study found that the cost for repairs for the bridges is around $750,000.
Basically, if these bridges are closed over safety concerns, the trail will be closed also, resulting in a major financial loss for the surrounding communities.
In that there appears to be a substantial budgetary excess in the state, there should be available funds to provide for the continuation of the financial benefits of the Greenbrier River Trail. I call on Gov. Jim Justice and the Legislature to give this their strongest consideration.