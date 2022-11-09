Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Editor:

I am concerned that a very important West Virginia resource is not being given its due recognition by government agencies. The state needs to place a higher priority on the welfare and future of the Greenbrier River Trail and what I perceive as inadequate funding by the state.

