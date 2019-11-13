LETTER: Veterans Day Parade was a great accomplishment

Editor:

Somehow, “thank you” seems too small for what everyone involved with the Veterans Day Parade did this week. It was a great outpouring of honor for our veterans. That’s what this parade is all about.

Thank you, for helping us keep the Veterans Day Parade alive in Charleston. Please thank each member of your organization personally for me.

And didn’t we have a lot of fun? What a great day to be outside celebrating. The parade, ceremony and reception had excellent coverage from all the media. It was great.

Edward Ben Converse

Veterans Day Parade coordinator

