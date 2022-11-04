Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Editor:

Whether they are excited about the candidates on the general election ballot or not, Kanawha Countians should go to the polls to vote against proposed Amendments 1, 2 and 4, and vote in favor of the two excess-levy proposals.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you