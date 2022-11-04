Whether they are excited about the candidates on the general election ballot or not, Kanawha Countians should go to the polls to vote against proposed Amendments 1, 2 and 4, and vote in favor of the two excess-levy proposals.
There are six ballot issues on the Kanawha County general election ballot. The four proposed amendments to the state constitution (actually their summaries, not their full texts) are located on the ballot before the two excess-levy measures (including their full texts).
The first levy proposal is about extending the general excess levy for Kanawha County Schools. The second levy proposal is about extending the particular excess levy for the county’s libraries. If you support extending these two levies, as I do, be sure to vote twice “For the Levies” at the end of the ballot.
Now, let me explain why I oppose proposed Amendments 1, 2 and 4.
If approved by state voters, these amendments to the West Virginia Constitution would, respectively, weaken the independence of the judicial branch; threaten existing revenue streams to municipalities, county commissions and school boards; and undermine the state board of education.
These amendments would increase the existing power of the supermajority in the Legislature. This is the same supermajority that drafted the amendments.
As each day goes by, more Democrats, Republicans and independents are announcing their opposition to one or more of these amendments. This growing opposition already has been extensively covered by this newspaper.
Please vote “against” Amendments 1, 2 and 4. Then please also vote “For the Levies” twice.