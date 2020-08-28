Editor:
Cathy Kunkel is a Democrat running for Congress in West Virginia’s 2nd District. I’ve talked with her many times, and believe she is a positive alternative to Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., this year.
Cathy has spent the past decade fighting for West Virginians — taking on utility monopolies to fight for lower electric rates, stronger energy-efficiency programs and safe drinking water.
She supports universal health care and negotiating to bring down prescription drug prices.
She supports expanding Social Security benefits and lifting the taxable income cap, so that the wealthy pay their fair share into the program.
She believes that we need to tackle the climate crisis and bring infrastructure investment to West Virginia, so that we can have high-speed internet and safe drinking water to attract new businesses.
Cathy has pledged not to take corporate money, to never hide from a debate and never cross a picket line.
Have you ever seen our current congressman? Except for video of Mooney breaking into a closed session room at the U.S. Capitol, I never have. He hasn’t debated an opponent since 2014.
His lack of interest in the people of his district shows in his voting record. He voted against raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour. He voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, against health care for those with preexisting conditions and against requiring the federal government to negotiate the prices of prescription drugs, including insulin.
He cosponsored legislation to eliminate the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a move that would help his big donors in the financial industry, but not ordinary West Virginians. He voted “yes’ on major tax giveaways to the wealthy and large corporations.
Mooney even voted against the bipartisan “Families First Coronavirus Relief Act,” which increased funding for food assistance programs, expanded paid sick days, strengthened unemployment insurance and prevented insurers from charging for coronavirus testing.
We need a real representative of our own in Congress. Cathy Kunkel deserves our vote in November.
Barbara Frierson
St. Albans