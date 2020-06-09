LETTER: Vote Jim Justice and Donald Trump out of office

Editor:
The disturbingly symbiotic relationship between West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and President Donald Trump continues to get even more troubling, if such a thing is possible. Now, the president has started calling people doing things he doesn’t like “thugs,” as Justice did when referring to members of an opposing high school basketball team after one contentious game. That both men seemed to be clearly referring to blacks and other minorities makes it even more repugnant.
Intolerance is never a good look for any politician. It’s especially bad when Justice constantly preaches tolerance and racial unity during his daily COVID-19 news conferences/campaign speeches, after plainly and publicly calling a group of West Virginia teenagers thugs. That our president has enthusiastically adopted such narrow-minded and divisive language should be no surprise.
West Virginians deserve better. We are all residents of the Mountain State, regardless of our skin color, and we all deserve to be treated with consideration. Not marginalized with divisive, racially motivated code words. Change is needed, and we will have an opportunity to do so in November.
Monty Fowler
Huntington