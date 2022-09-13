I recently received a mailer from Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., about how he’s worked to protect Social Security.
In reality, Mooney has supported the privatization of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid along with his Republican hypocrites in the Congress.
Protecting anything for seniors isn’t Mooney’s priority. Let’s remember that this is the same Mooney accused of embezzling campaign funds for personal use and making false statements about it to the Office of Congressional Ethics.
Ethics experts reportedly find a lack of bank accounts in financial disclosure information files by Mooney questionable. Mooney is facing two probes from the House Ethics Committee after the Office of Congressional Ethics reportedly found suspicious spending of campaign funds for personal use. He’s also accused of accepting a free vacation to Aruba costing more than $10,000. The tab reportedly was picked up by HSP Direct, a campaign materials company.
The alarming part about Mooney is his support of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. He suspiciously is quiet as a mouse and has yet to speak out against Donald Trump and his Republican allies about that threat to our democracy and the rule of law. Instead, he reportedly spends campaign funds illegally for his family and himself for vacations.
It’s time that Mooney is seen for the hypocrite he is. It’s time to vote for our democracy, freedom and the Constitution.