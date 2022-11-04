Our Founding Fathers, having previously lived under the rule of an absolute monarch, created a government with power shared between three branches. They also created a system of power sharing between central, state and local governments. The constitution of West Virginia followed these principles.
Today, these principles are in danger in West Virginia, if voters approve two of the four amendments to the state constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot. Their approval will result in a concentration of power in the legislative branch of our state government.
Proposed Amendment 2 will allow the Legislature to exempt certain personal property and business inventories from local levies that support schools, county and town services. Big, out-of-state corporations will benefit the most. What will happen if the Legislature does not adequately fund these local services as promised? If this amendment is approved, more power will be concentrated in the hands of politicians in Charleston and taken from local officials.
Proposed Amendment 4 would end bipartisan control of our public education system and place it in the hands of part-time politicians in Charleston. They will be given the power to second guess every educational decision made by our state Board of Education. One political party will determine curriculum and other educational issues. Our children and our state deserve a nonpartisan education. This concentration of power violates the bipartisan system established when the constitution of West Virginia was written.
All of us should stop and ask ourselves if we want to remain democratic, with shared powers to govern, or if we want a few people to make decisions with no recourse for the people. Is this the beginning of the end of democracy in West Virginia?
Save our democracy and vote no on Amendments 2 and 4.