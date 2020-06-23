LETTER: Voter suppression a bigger threat than voting by mail

Editor:
President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr are worried about the integrity of the November election. They claim votes cast by mail will open the floodgates to fraud, although they fail to provide any data or examples to back that up. Their suggestions on how it could happen show they clearly aren’t familiar with the safeguards in place to prevent fraud.
Meanwhile, in the neighboring state of Kentucky, a total of 170 polling places opened up Tuesday morning for the state’s primary. That’s down from 3,700 polling places last election. The cities of Lexington and Louisville each have one polling place.
Yes, there is good reason to question the integrity of election results come November, but it is clear that voter suppression will be a much bigger threat than voting by mail.
Jack Cipoletti
Charleston