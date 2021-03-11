Editor:
Everything is political. Obfuscating that truth hurts everyone. Being political should mean only being related to a view on the structure of society, not shifting blame.
Many wish we could rejoice silently, as Thanksgiving dinner is devoid of discourse about views that, ultimately, are direct expressions of personal viewpoints as to how we interact. Whatever that consists of, it certainly boils down to fundamental viewpoints.
Yet, this will never happen, for one reason: We all believe in something. If we were mindless drones, devoid of ideals, we would shuffle around, content with the world. Nothing would be “political,” and nothing would be everything.
Imagine asking Ho Chi Minh about why it is so difficult to live in this world. There would be compassion in the answer. Ayn Rand would likely be equally compassionate. Yet suffering is universal?
Redefining what it means to be “political” is urgent. When we castigate those who represent us, who are us, by artificially separating the political from something purportedly intrinsic, we transfer the blame of our failure to accept our ties to others into some abstract realm, dominated by what we view to be political.
We are political beings; our existence is defined by those around us, our society. COVID-19 has assured us of that.
Luke Brown
Bluefield