LETTER: We must do our jobs and vote in 2020

Editor:

In 270 words at Gettysburg, Lincoln said it is fitting and proper to honor the dead soldiers’ sacrifice, so their sacrifice will not be in vain. But he also challenged us to do more.

With increased devotion, he said, it is for us, the living, to be dedicated to the unfinished work they fought for, to be dedicated to the great task remaining.

Citizenship in a democracy demands participation. It is not a spectator sport. Good intentions, resolve and dedication are mute without action. Citizenship demands we act, be informed and vote.

A “government of the people, for the people” works best when “the people” actively, clearly express themselves. It drifts, and often turns negative when they don’t.

In 2020, will we choose a “new birth of freedom” or will we choose to drift and stagnate? Our veterans have done their jobs. Now it is time to do ours.

We honor our veterans for protecting and defending us and completing their mission. To truly honor our veterans, we must get off the sidelines and complete ours.

Ken Auvil

Belington

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, November 16, 2019

Akers Sr., Virgil - 1:30 p.m., Belle Town Hall, Belle.

Barbour, Hazel - 1 p.m., John Wesley United Methodist Church, Lewisburg.

Carnessali, Eunice - 1 p.m., North Charleston Apostolic Church.

Coleman, Russell - 1 p.m., Coonskin Park, Charleston.

Dean, Beverly - 2 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Deem, Jeffery - 3 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Faulkes, Betty -  1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Charleston.

Greatshouse, Julie - 11 a.m., Eventide Cemetery, Spencer.

Hall, Joseph -  1 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Harrah, Madeline - 2 p.m., Amick Cemetery, Comfort.

Hatfield, Ronnie - 6 p.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.

Hypes, Ida - 1 p.m., Bethel Church, Poe. 

Johnson, Betsy - 3 p.m., Emmons Church of God.

Jones Sr., Denver - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Jones, William - 11 a.m., Fairlawn Baptist Church, Dunbar.

Marcum, Regina - Noon, Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Miller, Jack - 2 p.m., Gateway Christian Church, St. Albans.

Minton, Paul - 2 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. 

Rowsey, Virginia - 1 p.m., White Chapel Mausoleum, Barboursville.

Seacrist, Carl - 11 a.m., Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Sellards, Frances - 11 a.m., Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan.

Smith, Sterling - Noon, St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, St. Albans.