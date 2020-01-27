LETTER: We must push to overcome Trump's fascist followers

Editor:
I was born eight years after the end of World War II. Since my earliest knowledge of that war, I have wondered how any nation could go so terribly wrong as Germany did.
I could not fathom how a people could allow their leaders to perpetrate such horrors until the events in America in recent years demonstrated how corrupt, immoral, shamelessly untruthful and power-mad people can hijack the soul of a nation.
Among the constant stream of lies from Donald Trump, he has said two true things. One is that he could shoot someone and not lose any followers. If he did, he would lie to justify it. Many of his supporters would believe him, some would swear it never happened and the rest would say that it doesn’t matter because the stock market is strong or because he is opposed to abortion.
The second truthful statement is that Republicans are gullible. The first truthful statement proves the second. Seeing the Trump fanatics so possessed, controlled by others, screaming hate and showing the capacity for violence is as terrifying for rational Americans as it must have been for rational Germans watching the rise of the Nazis.
America is in severe crisis and it is time again for our voices, young and old, to be heard loudly and strongly. West Virginia is one of the least prosperous, least diverse and least educated states in the Union. Therefore, it will almost certainly go for Trump again.
However, we can work with people in other states where outcomes are less certain and contribute to their efforts. For instance, there is a good chance that Mitch McConnell can be defeated in Kentucky. We can write letters, make phone calls, attend protest rallies and contribute to the campaigns of rational and honorable candidates.
Our best weapon, here and nationally, in this fight for the honor of our country, is simply to energize as many people as possible to vote for women and men who will not be enablers of fascism.
Tom Beal
Charleston