Editor:
The way our present political systems are structured, we have a choice between authoritarianism and democracy. The presidency of Donald Trump introduced the former and President Joe Biden is trying to restore the latter.
It is distressing to recognize the huge following that Trump had and has. It makes one ponder whether the tenets of democracy are taught in any of our educational systems or in our religious teachings.
The sad and frightening aspect of authoritarianism is how it promotes hate. Hatred of “others” is its key message. This is the antithesis of democracy and good religion. We should cherish diversity. What a bore if we were all alike.
Unless we can convince large numbers of people, who are now authoritarian devotees, to practice and appreciate democracy, which has been the theme of our country’s founding and its governance for a very long time, we are lost.
Many governments have gone in the direction of authoritarianism. In the 1930s and 1940s, it wrapped its ugly arms around previously democratic governments (Germany, Italy, Spain) and, today, it is prevalent in many more countries — Russia, China, some Slavic, some Asian and African countries.
It seems to be very easy for tyrants to seize power, and now it has happened here in the citadel of Democracy, the USA. Fortunately, in this country, enough people came out to vote against Trump, but democracy is still on shaky ground. Our voting rights are being challenged. How scary is that?
It puzzles me that authoritarianism is so popular in this country. I know people who are voting for the party that sponsors it. Unfortunately, one cannot engage these people in conversation about this concern, since talking politics and or religion are now taboo subjects in many venues.
One thing is certain, we who want democracy restored and maintained in our country, cannot sit back and hope for things to change. We must act now, before it is too late.
Kathryn A. Stone
Charleston