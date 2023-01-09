The picture published in the Gazette-Mail last week showing a line of Haitian migrants waiting at the border trying to claim asylum broke my heart.
Republicans have demonized immigrants, particularly people of color and, in response to the numbers of people coming, President Joe Biden has proposed a program for people to apply for asylum legally.
Unfortunately, that program requires that people stay in possibly untenable conditions in their home countries, and use a cellphone app to apply for asylum. For the poorest coming from countries like Haiti, a cellphone might be a luxury they can’t afford, and with gang violence and a lack of food, it might not be possible to safely stay in their home country while working through a bureaucratic process.
They also might need a sponsor in the United States.
Many religious organizations, such as Catholic Charities and HIAS, a Jewish organization, have worked to help people come to the United States. They understand the biblical commandment to “love the stranger.”
Biden pointed out in his speech on Thursday that he had sent comprehensive immigration reform to Congress but couldn’t get it passed. Republican governors in Arizona and Texas have bused migrants to other states, without making any provisions for their health or well-being.
What we need to do is help them, not set up bureaucratic hurdles or close off the border completely. Look at the faces of the Haitians in this paper, and find your compassion.