Editor:
Look at what the GOP has done for West Virginians.
First they gave us the right-to-work law, and ended prevailing wage. Now they are tearing down the public school system with charter schools and vouchers. I would think the GOP would want to make public schools the best in the country, instead of underfunding them.
They have also gutted the safe drinking water bill and cut back the hours needed to be a certified electrician, heavy equipment operator and plumber, just to name a few. Why? So out-of-state contractors can bring in their people and not have to hire West Virginians.
They also passed a bill that would allow these contractors not to show any information about their tax payments or any withholdings of employees’ unemployment or state compensation insurance.
I heard the GOP say this is protection for the workers’ privacy. I heard the governor say he was for right-to-work.
The people working on natural gas infrastructure are from out of state.
The governor says he and the GOP are for the working men and women. He also wants to do away with state income tax. Who will that help the most and hurt the most? Everything I have read or seen on TV tells me the GOP works against working men and women and their families.
In basic training, when one person messed up, we were all punished. But before we were dismissed for evening chow, one drill sergeant always told us: “You better wake up and see where your hard head has got you now.”
I hope West Virginians wake up and see where the GOP has got us.
Jerry Page
Charleston