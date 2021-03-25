Editor’s note: In the op-ed referenced below, the terms “pro-abortion” and “pro-life” were changed by the Gazette-Mail to “pro-abortion rights” and “anti-abortion” to accurately conform with AP Style guidelines.
Editor,
The March 23 op-ed from Marjorie Dannenfelser and Nicole Stacy refers to pro-abortion rights Democrats. I know of no Democrats who are pro-abortion; I know many who are pro-choice, who lack the arrogance necessary to make medical decisions for others.
I trust that these “pro-life” ladies are also opposed to the death penalty. Being pro-life, they should also support the rights of folks seeking a safer life at the border through amnesty, expanded child tax credits, a livable minimum wage, universal health care and all of the other measures that protect life.
Anne Lathen
Oak Hill