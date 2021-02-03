Editor:
Being one of the few who still subscribe to a newspaper, after reading the opinion piece dismissing Gracyn Courtright’s actions, titled, “Don’t ruin young woman’s life over US Capitol riot,” I now question myself.
The title caught my eye because our country has a big problem with accountability, or lack thereof. The writer, Bill Pepper, wrote nothing that would sway my lifelong belief that suffering consequences is a great teaching tool.
Pepper sarcastically compared his “college sit-in,” and throwing a tomato at a truck to the destruction of our beautiful U.S. Capitol, death threats to our Congress members, serious injuries to law enforcers and worse, the deaths of five people. He was sure, like himself, Courtright thought it “cool” to be a participant.
Shame on the Gazette-Mail for its lack of judgement in publishing the op-ed.
I ask Bill Pepper: Would you have written the same article if the young woman was a poor, Black college student from Charleston’s West Side? And I ask the Gazette-Mail, would you have printed it?
Dottie Gilbert
St. Albans