Editor:
In a stroke of genius, our Founders placed constitutional war-making powers with the Congress. In their experience, war was often due to the caprices of the executive — for them, the king.
Since World War II — under the mantle of giving the president options in case of immediate threat by weapons of mass destruction — Congress has largely abrogated war powers to the president in the form of AUMFs (Authorization for the Use of Military Force).
No American war since World War II has had a formal declaration of war. Three AUMF’s (1991, 2001, 2002) are still in effect and the 2001 and 2002 AUMFs have been used by three administrations to launch 18 military operations unrelated to the original intent of those AUMFs.
The president does hold constitutional authority to respond to imminent or direct attack, but sustained operations still require congressional authorization.
The Friends Committee on National Legislation is leading a campaign to repeal those authorizations and to prevent an unauthorized war with Iran. We have come achingly close to repealing those two AUMFs in the past two defense bills and have seen the passage of the Kaine Resolution, advocating against war with Iran, vetoed by the White House.
We think a fair request for West Virginia’s federal candidates in the upcoming election is to ask them to clearly articulate their positions on congressional war powers, repealing the current AUMFs and on a pledge against war with Iran, unless debated and authorized by Congress.
West Virginia sets the bar for military service and prizes the lives and well-being of our service members. We also prize peace and our sacred honor.
We believe our request is urgent, in light of the chaotic events surrounding us and the increasing tensions in Iran. West Virginia voters need to know candidate positions so that each may make an informed decision before voting.
R. Dixon Bell
Glengary
Casey Wilson
Gerrardstown