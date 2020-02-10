LETTER: Where is leadership on Chas. police beating?

Editor:
I came home to West Virginia because I thought it was the last safe place on earth. And now, a nice young lady has been attacked by our police. And they are still working. All she did was walk by the dollar store.
They proceeded to beat her badly, put her in the hospital, and then lied and said she was developmentally disabled because she had picked up an injured puppy. The mayor has done nothing. Sen. Manchin has done nothing. There is a video, taken by a bystander, circulating on social media. Her only crime was having brown skin. She could not have resisted arrest. She was too small — a nice young lady, attacked for no reason. Not only should the officers be fired, but they should be in jail. And where is Gov. Jim Justice? Surely one of our “leaders” will step up to plate.
Patricia Sutphin
Scott Depot